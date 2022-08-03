Sony eyes 450 cr ad revenue from KBC

Sony considers KBC pivotal to its content and said that the property sustained advertiser interest even during the pandemic despite the channel’s inability to carry out on-ground initiatives that will now resume, said Mehrotra. The show helps the network make a substantial profit each year, he said, adding that television continues to be an inclusive family medium, and every brand wants that kind of traction. Sujata Dwibedy, group trading director, Amplifi, dentsu India said KBC’s show format is very different where the content is seen to be adding value to intellect. The show cuts across audiences and offers true family entertainment.