Sourav Ganguly returns in Fortune Oil ad to address health ailment concerns

New Delhi: Weeks after getting trolled for its Fortune Oil heart health ad featuring Sourav Ganguly who suffered a heart attack, Adani Wilmar has launched a new campaign. The print advertisement features Ganguly along with a long personalised note where he talks about his health condition and what one can learn from this episode.

Clarifying that multiple factors can impact one's heart health, Ganguly said "... you don't expect a fairly young and fit person like me to have a heartrelated ailment. But here's the thing, there are just too many factors that can affect our heart's health. One of them could be family history of heart ailments, as it was in my case."

He further asserted that leading a healthy lifestyle can work into one's favour. "Which I did, and still do. If not, it could have been much more severe on my heart."

Ganguly shares key ways to keep the heart healthy by following healthy habit, exercising regularly, have antioxidant-rich diet, take adequate rest and undergo regular tests.

According to Naresh Gupta, co-founder and managing partner, 'Bang in the Middle' the new campaign is a clever move by Fortune brand.

"This campaign is a nice comeback after all the mauling the brand got when Sourav Ganguly had a heart ailment. I like that they chose the day when heart and many shots of heart will be splashed across ads (Valentine's Day), the brand chose to go serious. I hope they keep doing this and get away from selling fried food which may help them a lot more in the future," he added.

Ganguly, appointed Fortune ambassador last year, has been seen in ‘Welcome to the 40s' campaign which speaks about maintaining heart health and immunity. In January, netizens had trolled the former cricketer and BCCI president for promoting healthy edible oil, while leading a lifestyle which had led to his heart ailment.

Taking note of the backlash, Adani Wilmar temporarily paused advertisements featuring Ganguly though it maintained that the former cricketer will continue to be associated with the brand.

