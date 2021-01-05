Sourav Ganguly to remain ambassador as Adani suspends Fortune ad temporarily

Adani Wilmar on Tuesday said that it has temporarily paused advertisements featuring BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who endorses the company’s Fortune rice bran edible oil, after the former cricketer was diagnosed with a heart ailment.

Ganguly, appointed Fortune ambassador last year, has been seen in ‘Welcome to the 40s' campaign that promotes heart health and immunity. On Sunday evening the campaign was pulled down from across various mediums after news of the former cricketer suffering from a mild heart attack surfaced.

Ganguly is now recovering after undergoing angioplasty after three tiny blockages were detected in his coronary artery.

The company’s move came in response to several posts on social media that disparaged the brand for endorsing heart health and immunity.

Angshu Mallick, deputy CEO, Adani Wilmar said the company has temporarily paused the advertisement but will continue associating with Ganguly for the brand.

“Sourav Ganguly will continue to be our brand ambassador, there is no question of moving out, he is one of the most fit persons for the brand. We have temporarily taken a break on the ad only because we feel we should discuss this with him personally and then take this forward again. Possibly with the same campaign, possibly with a modified campaign," Mallick told Mint.

Mallick said the company will talk with Ganguly over the next few days.

“Suspension of the advertisement is a temporary break that we have taken, not a permanent one. And we will be very glad to continue with Ganguly. We have other digital communication which will continue," he said.

Earlier this year, Fortune, that also sells a range of other edible oils, flour, besan and staples went on a re-branding exercise with actor Akshay Kumar as it brand ambassador.

Mallick said Ganguly’s illness was “very unfortunate". “A whole host of things that we understand goes into keeping your body fit. We are selling edible oil we are not selling any medicine and Fortune rice bran oil which he has been endorsing, he is only saying that this oil improves your lipid profile (that monitors cholesterol), and we stick to our stand that it is one of the healthiest oils," said Mallick.

