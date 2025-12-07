Why advertisers can’t get enough of Ba***ds of Bollywood memefest
What was meant to be a spoof on the dirty business of Bollywood has, ironically, become the vehicle of Bollywood-themed ads.
When Parvaiz tried to impress Emraan Hashmi with an off-key version of ‘Kaho na kaho’ in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, the homage to Bollywood’s ‘serial kisser’ went viral. But the runaway success of this moment from the Netflix original prompted Hashmi and Raghav Juyal, who played Parvaiz, to recreate its exact opposite in a recent ad for Spotify’s annual Wrapped feature. This time, Juyal gets a chance to turn the tables on Hashmi, asking him to step aside as he poses for the paps.