Industry
SRK and Hrithik promote local businesses as AI moves deep into advertising
Varuni Khosla , Gaurav Laghate 5 min read 20 Jun 2024, 04:58 PM IST
Summary
- A handful of campaigns have been executed in the last year or so giving companies better ROI and personalization
- AI in advertising is still in nascent stages, and several concerns remain
New Delhi & Mumbai: Last Diwali, a big surprise was in store for both consumers and small shop owners. Movie superstar Shah Rukh Khan appeared in an ad promoting the neighbourhood kirana shop, or jeweller, or photo studio, among many others.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less