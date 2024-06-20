SRK and Hrithik promote local businesses as AI moves deep into advertising

"We are all getting more AI-fluent and whenever we see an opportunity, we use it. AI is going to sit at the heart of everything we do. Not sure about the next five years but in another three years, my hunch is, freshers who join the workforce won’t know what to do without it. People who are currently in the workforce will need to stay in tune with the times. Only those who grasp AI well will stay in the forefront," she added.