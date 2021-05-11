New Delhi: Publicis Groupe owned media agency Starcom on Tuesday announced the appointment of Niti Kumar as chief operating officer (COO) with immediate effect. In this role, she will be responsible for client deliverables, revenue growth and new business development across the agency’s offices.

Kumar will report to Rathi Gangappa, CEO of Starcom India and will work closely with the senior leadership at Publicis Media to consolidate businesses and drive integrated solutions.

“I believe that there is immense growth potential in the market today, especially considering the shifts we are likely to see in consumer and work place habits in a post- pandemic era. This is the right time for Starcom to recruit the right talent, drive future-focused capabilities and to grow the agency’s business through innovative and organic streams. Niti has a successful track record of driving new business growth and fits right into this vision," said Gangappa.

Before joining Starcom, Kumar was serving as senior vice president at Penguin Random House India, where she spearheaded marketing along with the digital and data initiatives of the organisation.

Kumar is an experienced media and marketing professional with two decades of rich experience in media planning, marketing, digital communications and media investment management. In her career span, she has worked across a variety of categories like Publishing, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), telecom, automobiles, garments and Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI).

She has worked in leadership roles at GroupM (managing partner North & East at Mediacom) and Mudra Communications (office head, media, Delhi & Kolkata).

A TEDx speaker, she has closely led and managed media investments and strategy for global and local businesses like Mars Wrigley, Shell Plc, Makemytrip.com, Gillette, Amway and Reckitt Benckiser, to name a few.

Kumar said, “Starcom has a diverse and interesting portfolio of clients, and I’m looking forward to working with them to drive more value, innovation and effectiveness for their media investments while also using the agency’s unique offerings to grow and strengthen the teams and the business."

