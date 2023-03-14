Stricter ad rules for edu institutes2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 01:22 AM IST
- The font size of disclaimers in advertisements must now match the size of the claims made
Advertising rules for educational institutes are set to get more stringent, with the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) introducing new draft norms stipulating that institutions can no longer make unsubstantiated claims about job placements or guarantees of academic success on enrollment.
