Stricter ad rules for edu institutes

These new rules mark a significant change in how educational institutions can market themselves to prospective students. The draft rules prohibit ads from guaranteeing a student a rank, high marks, a job, admission to institutions, job promotions, salary increase, etc., unless it can substantiate this. The rules will likely come into effect in a month after the body consults with industry stakeholders and the general public.“We want to ensure consumers are not misled by these ads. The four key points we have added include one which says that no ad should normalize unhealthy habits like depicting students compromising on sleep or meals. We also want ads to stop showing a relationship between marks or exams with real-life success," said Manisha Kapoor, chief executive officer of ASCI.

