Subhash Kamath elected ASCI chairman

NEW DELHI: Subhash Kamath, chief executive at advertising agency BBH & Publicis Worldwide, India, has been unanimously elected chairman of the board of governors of the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI), the industry watchdog said in a statement on Thursday.

Kamath, who was serving as ASCI vice-chairman, will replace Rohit Gupta, president, Sony Pictures Networks.

Recalling his year-long tenure at ASCI, outgoing chairman Gupta, said "This year has been the most eventful for ASCI as we tackled several challenges. The pandemic saw many misleading ads, which were dealt with immediately. The Ministry of AYUSH reached out for help in flagging misleading advertisements regarding prevention and treatment of covid-19. We also signed up with TAM to monitor 3,000 digital portals for misleading claims.I wish Kamath and the board the very best."

NS Rajan, managing director at public relations firm Ketchum Sampark P. Ltd. was elected vice-chairman and Shashidhar Sinha, chief executive, Mediabrands India Pvt. Ltd was reappointed as honorary treasurer.

On his new role Kamath said “...With the digital revolution influencing brand messaging and engagement with consumers, advertising is evolving rapidly. And with the recent formation of the Central Consumer Protection Authority constituted by the government, self-regulation will be even more crucial in promoting consumer confidence and trust."

Kamath has worked with global creative agencies including Ogilvy, Trikaya Grey and Publicis Ambience. He became the group CEO of Bates 141, a WPP company. He joined BBH as a founding managing partner and chief executive in January 2009 and has building the company for over a decade. At BBH, he has led a portfolio of clients such as Unilever, Marico, Johnnie Walker, Google, Uber, Skoda and Red Bull amongst others.

He has been an active member of The Ad Club in the past and has served on the board of governors of ASCI since 2010.

