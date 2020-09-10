Subhash Kamath elected ASCI chairman

Recalling his year-long tenure at ASCI, outgoing chairman Gupta, said "This year has been the most eventful for ASCI as we tackled several challenges. The pandemic saw many misleading ads, which were dealt with immediately. The Ministry of AYUSH reached out for help in flagging misleading advertisements regarding prevention and treatment of covid-19. We also signed up with TAM to monitor 3,000 digital portals for misleading claims.I wish Kamath and the board the very best."