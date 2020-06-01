Subway India tweaks logo, rolls out safety campaign to woo customers

NEW DELHI : Quick service restaurant brand, Subway India on Monday integrated a face mask with their logo to reiterate the importance of covering the face as a safety measure during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Accompanied by a ‘stay safe’ message, the new logo has been introduced across the brand’s social media platforms.

Through this initiative, Subway India aims to emphasise its food safety practices and hygiene standards followed across its restaurants. The logo, in its current form, aspires to remind everyone to take necessary precautions during this unprecedented situation, which has emerged as the new normal, for now.





Ranjit Talwar, county director, Subway, South Asia said, “Amidst this global health crisis, our foremost priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our guests, partners and stakeholders. A logo is one of the most valuable assets and, as a responsible brand, we wanted to turn to our logo to convey that we are doing our best to ensure the safety of our community during this temporary health threat."

Created by advertising agency Dentsu Impact, the brand is running a campaign titled #SubwayIsSafe, on their social media accounts to reinforce its existing health and food safety protocols. These measures include hourly sanitizing and disinfecting drill, face masks and single-use gloves for sandwich artists and delivery staff, touch-less delivery experience, secure supply chain, daily temperature screening of staff, to name a few.

Anupama Ramaswamy, national creative director, Dentsu Impact said, “New challenges present new opportunities for brands and communicators to tread new territories. This initiative is an outcome of Subway India’s focus on reinforcing hygiene and safety across consumer mind space while saying that this is the new normal."

While Subway logo change talks about wearing a mask, brands such as HDFC Bank, McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Audi and Volkswagen have also tweaked their logos to promote the message of social distancing.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via