New Delhi: Ads of thirst-quenching drinks, air conditioners and skin cooling products are making a comeback after a complete washout last summer owing to the covid-19 pandemic. A variety of firms in fast moving consumer goods firm (FMCG), food & beverages, ice creams and consumer durables sectors are gearing up to launch campaigns tapping into summer categories which contribute over 10% to 15% of country's overall ₹80,000 crore advertising expenditure, according to media buyers' estimates.

With increased mobility, vaccine drive promising the return to normalcy, an early onset of summer season and big-ticket events such as Indian Premier League (IPL), brands are looking to leverage both mainline and digital media platforms to boost consumption. Firms such as Amul, Havmor Ice Cream, PepsiCo India, Voltas among others are expected to launch their summer campaigns in the coming weeks.

Mansi Datta, chief client officer and head - North & East at media agency Wavemaker India said between April and June, the volume of ad inventory goes up by 30% to 40% while the value also witnesses 2 to 3X jump over previous months owing to a premium property like IPL.

“Advertisers are definitely coming back with an early onset of summers and seasonal brand categories gearing up with their campaigns. Additionally, we are expected to witness advertising from two and four-wheelers owing to new product launches, home improvement (including consumer durables, paints, hygiene and furniture) along with e-commerce category. IPL is also expected to do really well in terms of on-air sponsorship," she added.

PepsiCo India has already launched multiple brand campaigns including one for cola brand Pepsi featuring actor Salman Khan, mango drink brand Slice featuring Katrina Kaif and energy drink Sting across media platforms. The company is expected to roll out more summer campaigns across its snack portfolio as well.

“This year, with the external environment slowly opening up, our intent is to elevate our marketing game a notch higher to create 360-degree surround. We will be pivoting our brand communication across mass pillars of choice like entertainment, sports, music and gaming through multiple mediums to reach consumers across the country. While we shall continue to leverage digital platforms, we shall also leverage other mediums especially TV and outdoor as they are gaining prominence," said PepsiCo India spokesperson.

“Owing to early onset of summers this year we have geared up our spends on product categories such as ice creams and beverages (including curd and buttermilk etc). We will be present across mass media platforms such as television, print, and outdoor," said R.S. Sodhi, managing director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, which sells its products under the Amul brand.

Meanwhile, Havmor Ice Creams is all set to roll out its summer campaign by the end of this month, highlighting the fact that the brand is pure ice cream made of milk and not a frozen dessert.

“Our plans are going to be largely on ATL (above the line) platforms driven by television followed by print. We will be launching our campaign by the end of March and it will be run for at least two-and-a-half-month till mid of the June. We are also considering to have some play during IPL but on Disney Hotstar," said Vincent Noronha, VP, marketing and business head, parlours, at Havmor Ice Cream.

