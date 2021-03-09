Summer ads make a comeback after washout in 2020

“Our plans are going to be largely on ATL (above the line) platforms driven by television followed by print. We will be launching our campaign by the end of March and it will be run for at least two-and-a-half-month till mid of the June. We are also considering to have some play during IPL but on Disney Hotstar," said Vincent Noronha, VP, marketing and business head, parlours, at Havmor Ice Cream.

