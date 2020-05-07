Surf Excel Pakistan's Ramadan ad urging good deeds for covid warriors goes viral

NEW DELHI: Surf Excel's Pakistan campaign for the holy month of Ramadan has been winning hearts. The ad expresses gratitude for those fighting covid-19, such as doctors, nurses, policemen, and security guards, and risking their lives daily to protect people from the disease.

The commercial with a theme of fighting the pandemic has garnered over six million YouTube views in one week. Although released for Pakistan, Bangladesh and United Arab Emirates markets on television, it has resonated with hundreds of Indians online who have been sharing and commenting on the film.

The spot opens with a father telling his son that if he truly wants to do a good deed, then he will find a way despite the lockdown. The next frame shows the boy packing lunch for security guard of the residential building and using a rope to deliver it. Determined to follow his father's advice he takes a bag of essentials and drops it outside the flat of his old neighbour. The film then features other young kids in the building helping a nurse, police man by making them food packets, sharing thank-you notes and cleaning their homes to express gratitude for their service.

"The brand values of Surf Excel have a seamless connect with the values of Ramazan. The brand celebrates the spirit of learning and doing good. At the heart of all the Ramazan communication from the brand, lies the spirit of doing 'Nekis.' And this year, the campaign "Neki Nahi Rukegi" elevates this spirit by showing that when there is a strong intent of doing good, acts of kindness find their way, no matter the circumstances," said a HUL spokesperson.

For over a decade, Surf Excel's communication has been consistently building on its 'Purpose' of developing values in children. This is expressed through the brand's point of view that if in doing something good, children get dirty, then dirt is good (Daag Achhe Hain). The brand keeps these stories relevant, topical and endearing for parents to connect with them, be it the functional campaigns or emotional/festival campaigns such as Holi, Diwali and Ramazan.

Sandeep Goyal, chairman, Mogae Media, a Mumbai- based marketing and communication agency said the Surf Excel ads have always been very creative.

"The Ramadan ad itself has its heart in the right place. It is warm and evocative. Previous Ramadan ads from across the border have also had good vibes. So, it is a fine piece of creative and does not polarise or creates any sort of controversy," he added.

