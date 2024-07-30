Cards, glasses & music CDs: Liquor firms may be staring at end of surrogate ads
Summary
- This measure is intended to ensure that children and young people, who are potential customers, are not influenced by surrogate advertisements.
New Delhi: Alcohol manufacturers advertising glass tumblers, playing cards, music CDs and the like to implicitly promote their alcohol brands will need to put a complete stop to these so-called ‘surrogate’ advertisements, unless they can continually prove that these products have a market of their own.