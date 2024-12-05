Industry
Surrogate advertising draft guidelines ready for public consultation, to strengthen compliance with existing advertising
Summary
- The guidelines will aim to strengthen compliance, particularly in areas such as digital marketing and celebrity endorsements, the people said on the condition of anonymity.
Music CDs sporting liquor brand logos? Playing cards named after cigarette brands? Surrogate advertising that survived for long in the face of rules is expected to face a setback, with the Centre finalizing draft rules to plug existing loopholes.
