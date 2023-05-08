New Delhi: A new report by TAM Sports has revealed that while celebrity exposure on television has increased, the number of film and sports celebrities endorsing advertisements during this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) has declined. Compared to the previous season, the number of film and sports celebrities saw a decrease of 21% and 12%, respectively.

However, the report also highlighted a 36% growth in ad volume for celebrity endorsements during the current IPL season.

TAM Sports, part of TAM Media Research, conducted the study based on the first 29 live matches of both the 16th and 15th IPL seasons, excluding pre, mid, and post-match programming. Film actors led brand endorsements with a 52% share of ad volumes, followed by sports personalities with a 40% share. The share of advertisements endorsed by film actors and sports persons per channel increased by 50% and 45%, respectively, compared to the previous season.

In the 16th edition of the IPL, the ad volume share of celebrity-endorsed ads grew 36% compared to the last season, across 29 matches. Film actors dominated brand endorsements, contributing 52% of ad volumes, while sports persons held a 40% share.

Comparing the first 29 matches, Aamir Khan topped this year’s list of celebrity endorsements, overtaking Ranveer Singh, who led last year. Singh’s share decreased by 2% this season in terms of ad volumes.

Three of the top five categories endorsed by celebrities belonged to the food and beverage sector. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were the common sports celebrities featured in ads across both seasons.

Regarding advertising categories, the top five this season included e-commerce gaming, pan masala companies, chocolate makers, e-commerce auto products and services, and aerated beverages. The mixed trends in celebrity endorsements during the IPL highlight the evolving dynamics of advertising and celebrity involvement in the popular cricketing league.

