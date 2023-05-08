IPL celebrity endorsements decline even as ad volumes surge: Report1 min read 08 May 2023, 04:59 PM IST
Three of the top five categories endorsed by celebrities belonged to the food and beverage sector. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were the common sports celebrities featured in ads across both seasons.
New Delhi: A new report by TAM Sports has revealed that while celebrity exposure on television has increased, the number of film and sports celebrities endorsing advertisements during this season’s Indian Premier League (IPL) has declined. Compared to the previous season, the number of film and sports celebrities saw a decrease of 21% and 12%, respectively.
