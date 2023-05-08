IPL celebrity endorsements decline even as ad volumes surge: Report

TAM Sports, part of TAM Media Research, conducted the study based on the first 29 live matches of both the 16th and 15th IPL seasons, excluding pre, mid, and post-match programming. Film actors led brand endorsements with a 52% share of ad volumes, followed by sports personalities with a 40% share. The share of advertisements endorsed by film actors and sports persons per channel increased by 50% and 45%, respectively, compared to the previous season.

