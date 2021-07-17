NEW DELHI: Tanishq, the jewellery owned by the Tata Group, has rolled out a new campaign, ‘Little Big Moments’ which urges people to celebrate the little joys of everyday life.

The objective is to highlight that happiness doesn’t only come from elaborate celebrations or grand gestures, but is often hidden in the smallest of moments.

The 60-second heart-warming digital film, conceptualised by Tanishq and Lowe Lintas, celebrates an extremely special moment between a mother and a daughter by showcasing that life is lived in micro moments and is all about finding extraordinary in the ordinary.

Ranjani Krishnaswamy, general manager, marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Ltd., said, "Our new campaign is a reflection of these everyday moments and a reminder to everyone to cherish the micro-moments, which often go unnoticed. We have added some of the most unique pieces in our latest collection that truly amplify the joy of these little big moments."

Sagar Kapoor, chief creative officer, Lowe Lintas said that in these unprecedented times, "we believe that there is an opportunity for Tanishq to inspire people with a simple, but powerful thought - celebrating the little joys of life."

"Those seemingly obvious everyday moments that are tucked in a loved one’s smile or in an evening, playing board games with your grandparents. The new campaign celebrates a collection that is an ode to these little gems," he added.

The digital campaign is being promoted across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

