NEW DELHI : Taproot Dentsu, a dentsuMB company and the creative agency from Dentsu India, has launched its latest campaign for Tasva – a new men’s ethnic wear brand by Tarun Tahiliani and Aditya Birla Group.

The campaign, ‘Sada Mast Raho’, the company said, challenges the social code of conduct prescribed for the groom at his wedding. Be it his choice of clothes, mannerisms or body language, the film encourages men to feel free to express themselves in their true spirit, especially during their special day.

They added that men’s fashion in India has come a long way owing to a plethora of boutique labels offering out-of-the-box and trendy looks, cuts and fits for men across western casual and formal wear.

The film showcases the typical ways a groom must behave in a function such as posing for photos, standing upright and looking like a royal mannequin, being traditional in greeting his elders and dressing a certain way that may not suit his personality.

The film shows a scene from a typical wedding reception. The photographer is instructing the bride and groom to pose for the typical wedding album kind of photos. The groom dressed up gorgeously in a Tasva outfit watches his bride perplexed and guests getting bored. He blows a whistle and signals to the band to play something interesting. Thereafter he takes the wedding by storm. He dances, grooves, teases and mocks the rather serious codes and rituals that surround an Indian wedding. He joins the band and sings, “Fursat Na Dekho, Mahurat Na Dekho, Sada Mast Raho". In the end, he takes an uncle’s traditional headgear and climbs atop an elephant and dances as the entire guests at the wedding join him in the gala party.

Tahiliani said, “The spirit of our brand -- 'the best of self' -- can not be expressed in jaded, forced portraits but must be expressed in the current possibilities - of movement, freedom and self-expression. The film captures this in the digital age."

Titus Upputuru, creative head, Taproot Dentsu Gurgaon added, “When you see the advertising in this segment, it all seems rather serious. The way a man poses after wearing traditional Indian wear, it seems like he is on to saving the world. He is standing upright and has this piercing look into the camera. Also when it comes to weddings, ‘sada sukhi raho’, ‘sada suhagan raho’ (to the bride), etc. are the usual blessings that are given. We said let’s change the conversation because the young men who have marriage on their minds aren’t suddenly turning into these very serious men. It is their big day and they still want to have a good time. It was wonderful to partner with Tahiliani. I love his sensibilities and the finesse that he has brought into the garment is pure genius."

Abhinav Kaushik, head, Taproot Dentsu, Gurgaon added, “Men today have very clear preferences with respect to their attire and are using self-grooming and dressing as means to express their true personalities. But when it comes to Indian wear, they are somewhat at a loss due to lack of options, unlike in western wear. This campaign is an absolutely refreshing way to break the seriousness that comes with ethnic wear."

Brokerage firm Edelweiss said the ethnic-wear market in India is pegged at $20 billion or ₹1.45 trillion in size. Of this, about 70% is unorganised. The balance is distributed between many big and small labels, experts said.

