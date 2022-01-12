Tarun Tahiliani’s Tasva & Taproot Dentsu launch campaign on men’s ethnic wear

Titus Upputuru, creative head, Taproot Dentsu Gurgaon added, “When you see the advertising in this segment, it all seems rather serious. The way a man poses after wearing traditional Indian wear, it seems like he is on to saving the world. He is standing upright and has this piercing look into the camera. Also when it comes to weddings, ‘sada sukhi raho’, ‘sada suhagan raho’ (to the bride), etc. are the usual blessings that are given. We said let’s change the conversation because the young men who have marriage on their minds aren’t suddenly turning into these very serious men. It is their big day and they still want to have a good time. It was wonderful to partner with Tahiliani. I love his sensibilities and the finesse that he has brought into the garment is pure genius."