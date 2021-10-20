NEW DELHI : E-commerce platform Tata CLiQ Luxury today announced the launch of its new digital brand campaign conceptualised by Havas Creative Group focused on the festive season. The campaign, the company said in a statement, is urging consumers to celebrate with thoughtful gifts. The ad has been released on social media channels and will also be aired on OTT platforms in the coming days.

The brand film, titled ‘Soulmates’, the company said, portrays the journey of former spouses and how they appreciate their time together even after parting ways by buying each other gifts from the platform. Mohua Das Gupta, head of brand marketing at the company, said, “Unlike the fast-paced world we live in, great relationships are built with time and so are the gifts worthy of them. We want consumers to celebrate relationships which hold a special place in their hearts by expressing their gratitude and appreciation towards people who’ve played a significant role in their lives."

Bobby Pawar, chairman and chief creative officer of Havas Group India added, “‘Relationships built over time’ was the perfect platform to take our proposition forward."

The website offers gifting options from premium and luxury brands across a range of categories and competes with Ajio Luxe, Darveys and Luxepolis online.



According to India Brand Equity Foundation, a government export promotion agency for the distribution of and sale of Indian products internationally, ecommerce has transformed the way business is done in India. The Indian E-commerce market is expected to grow to $111.40 billion by 2025.

Prior to the covid-19 pandemic, Euromonitor had said India's luxury goods market would grow at 18% between 2019 and 2023. Another agency, Statista, estimated that the growth in the luxury market would be much slower at 6.6% in the same period of 2019-23.

