Tata CLiQ Luxury urges consumers to celebrate relationships in new digital ad

The brand film, titled ‘Soulmates’, the company said, portrays the journey of former spouses and how they appreciate their time together even after parting ways by buying each other gifts from the platform. Mohua Das Gupta, head of brand marketing at the company, said, “Unlike the fast-paced world we live in, great relationships are built with time and so are the gifts worthy of them. We want consumers to celebrate relationships which hold a special place in their hearts by expressing their gratitude and appreciation towards people who’ve played a significant role in their lives."