TBWA\India launches Corporate Culture Consulting for CEOs, founders

NEW DELHI: Advertising firm TBWA\India has launched a consulting service to help senior leadership design and implement work cultures that define the philosophy of their companies especially amid the coronavirus outbreak,

The service, called CEED will help easy transition to work from home, train employees to create a new work culture and help them to transition to a virtual way of operations especially during these times.

It includes workshops and training modules for chief executives, department heads, mid-senior and junior level workforce to better understand the vision of the company.

The division will also manage social media presence of the CEO to create an authentic voice, designing interactions with employees through virtual town halls and even redesigning workspace if required. The projects duration may range between three months to a year.

"The objective of CEED is to create a cohesive and engaged culture so that employees are driven towards achieving the same objective. The importance of internal culture becomes even more important in current times when peoole are working remotely as there is greater need to belong to a company's vision and goals," said Govind Pandey chief executive at TBWA\India.

CEED is headed by Subramanian Krishnan, chief strategy officer at TBWA\India and with a small team comprising human resources, brand management and communication professionals.

"CEED helps crystallise culture, and then articulates it across various touch points in an organisation - from conventional mediums like film and posters, to innovations like office interior design, apparel and rituals,’ said Krishnan.

TBWA\India said it has already implemented such corporate culture projects in India across two B2B organisations specialising in Analytics, and a client in the Mutual Fund space.

