The company said the new brand positioning has been created after an extensive research of over one year. It undertook a survey on brand outlook across customers and associates. Over 100 customers and 200 employees, including millennials were part of the study.

The rebranding comes after nearly 15 years and is the reflection on where the company wants to be in future. TCS did not disclose the investment details of the exercise. It said it will also launch an integrated 360 degree campaign across media platforms highlighting the new brand statement.

The new brand vision encapsulates the active and collaborative role that TCS plays in partnering customers over the long term, leveraging its contextual knowledge, investments in research and innovation, and technology expertise to help them grow, and achieve their purpose-led transformation goals. It also reflects TCS's belief that it, along with its customers, can harness collective knowledge to innovate in ways that result in better futures for individuals, communities and the planet.

“For decades, we have worked with our customers with a shared purpose-leveraging the power of innovation, knowledge and technology to transform businesses," said Rajashree R, CMO, TCS. “Our new brand articulation and purpose statement pave the way to engage with our customers as their growth and transformation partners and bring together our contextual knowledge and expertise to help them master their journey."

TCS has been ranked among the top three IT services brands in the world, and as the fastest growing brand in the industry by brand value over the last decade (2010-2020), as per Brand Finance. In January, a report by Brand Finance estimated that TCS's brand value grew by $1.4 billion in 2020, the highest among IT services.

