Tech giants’ new AI ad tools threaten big agencies
Patrick Coffee , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 12 Jun 2025, 06:19 PM IST
Summary
Large companies will eventually follow small ones in using AI to create ad campaigns—undermining the agencies that have ruled the business for years, analysts say.
Tech and media companies’ race to automate advertising poses a threat to the giant agency holding companies that have for decades dominated that work, industry analysts say.
