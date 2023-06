New Delhi: Television ad volumes declined 3% year-on-year in the January-March quarter, according to a new report by AdEx India by TAM Media Research. The ad volumes slipped 4% from the 2021 levels.

The food and beverage sector saw the most number of ads and stayed in the top position, holding a 25% share of ad volumes. Hindustan Unilever was the largest advertiser, capturing a 15% share in overall ad volumes.

The quarter also saw even out of the top 10 brands coming from Reckitt Benckiser. Home insecticides saw the highest increase in ad durations, growing 3.3 times over the corresponding quarter the year before, added the report.

Over 185 categories were among the top-growing and witnessed positive growth. General entertainment channels (GEC) surpassed news channels to become the most popular genre for advertising. The top five channel genres accounted for more than 90% of ad volumes during this period.

Personal care and hygiene accounted for the second-highest number of category ads, contributing 16% to the volumes. A similar 14% came from the service sector, which slipped from its second position to third in one year's time. About 9% of ads were for household products.

Britannia Industries was the new entrant in the top 10 list of advertisers during the quarter. Harpic’s toilet cleaner variant was the leading advertiser this time with 2% of all share of ad volumes. This meant that among the top 10 brands, three belonged to toilet and floor cleaning category.