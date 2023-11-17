Television ad volumes see slight uptick in July-September amid yearly dip

New Delhi: Television advertising volumes rose a modest 1% sequentially in the July-September quarter but declined 4% year-on-year (YoY), according to a TAM AdEx report which analyzed commercial advertising secondages, excluding promos and social ads. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The marginal increase in ad volumes during July-September was led by the food & beverage sector, which commanded a 21% share, emerging as the prime contributor. Despite the overall quarterly growth being tepid, it marked a downward trend year-on-year, influenced by seasonal variances and market shifts.

FMCG conglomerate Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) consistently held the top advertiser spot across all quarters of 2023. The food & beverage segment saw milk beverages stand out, witnessing a 30% surge in advertising volumes over the previous quarter.

News and general entertainment channels (GEC) were the stalwarts of TV ad volumes, with a combined 56% share from January to September, emphasizing the dominance of these genres which accounted for over 90% of ad volumes throughout the year.

Reckitt Benckiser India maintained a strong advertising presence, with half of the top 10 advertised brands coming from its portfolio. These leading brands contributed notably to the quarter's total TV ad volumes.

In sectoral shifts, while food & beverage sustained its leading position in the third quarter, the auto sector climbed up the ranks. The banking, finance, and investment sector marked its entry into the top 10 sectors.

New categories such as biscuits, tea, and mosquito repellents featured in the top 10 advertising categories for the quarter, with washing powders, milk beverages, and shampoos also moving up the ranks.

Advertisers HUL and Reckitt Benckiser India kept their lead in the advertising space, with the top 10 advertisers claiming a combined 49% of the total TV ad volumes. Britannia Industries and Nestle India broke into the top 10 this quarter, while the leading brands maintained a 10% share of the total television ad volumes.

Of these ten brands, five belonged to Reckitt Benckiser, four to Hindustan Unilever, and five to the personal care and hygiene sector.

