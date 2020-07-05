The big disruption for the cream of creams

“The reason why we dropped fair is because consumer research very clearly indicates that women are now looking at a much more holistic definition of beauty. There is a word in Hindi called nikhaar. There is no precise definition for it in English except glow, radiance, even tone and clarity. All put together come under the definition of nikhaar. And that is the direction in which we are taking this," he told Mint. Its skin cream for men will now be called Glow & Handsome.