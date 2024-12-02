The leaky funnel: Why D2C brands must rethink digital ad spend and why agencies need to wake up and smell the coffee
Summary
- Operating across social platforms, marketplaces and websites often results in fragmented customer experiences.
Global digital ad spending is projected to surpass $700 billion by 2025, with direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands leading the charge. Many allocate over 80% of their budgets to digital channels, focusing heavily on bottom-funnel performance tactics that promise quick returns. However, this approach has created a “leaky funnel" dilemma: without long-term brand-building strategies, these investments often fail to drive sustainable growth. Once ad spend stops, so does revenue.