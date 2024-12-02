Talent exodus: As the D2C marketers realize the leaky-funnel syndrome and lack of strategic support from their agencies, they will bring digital marketing in-house, poaching talent from agencies. Brands seek experts who can customize data-driven strategies, offering talent greater training and more depth in their professional experience, leaving agencies struggling with innovation gaps and client attrition. Deloitte reports a 35% increase in D2C brands bringing their digital advertising in-house. This trend is likely to continue.