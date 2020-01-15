The Social Street launches outdoor advertising division, The Blank Canvas

The Social Street, the marketing communications agency, on Wednesday announced the launch of The Blank Canvas, its new division designed to provide integrated outdoor services. It will be led by Nitin Rastogi as the division’s president. Rastogi was earlier serving as the agency’s associate vice-president.

Based out of The Social Street’s Mumbai office, the division has already started working on projects for brands including Aditya Birla Capital, Disney Consumer Products, ITC Ltd, Goldmedal Switches & Systems and Bandhan Bank.

“I have known and worked with Nitin for many years now. He has been instrumental in developing and delivering some unique and engaging experiences for consumers that go beyond the traditional OOH space. With new opportunities opening up, I am confident that Nitin and his team will go a long way in developing new channels and collaborations to enhance our business offering and drive the industry to new heights," said Pratap Bose, founding partner and chairman, The Social Street.

Currently, the nine-people strong The Blank Canvas team has resources catering to client servicing, copy writing, media buying and retail segments. The division will be expanded to Delhi and Bengaluru in the next six months.

“In today’s scenario every media is competing to get consumer’s attention. We believe that it should be a cohesive approach, working towards being inclusive rather than intrusive, focusing on the experience to the customer. One- way communication is a thing of the past, digital, interactive communication is where we are headed- so it’s time for us to revisit our approach and be truly integrated. I’m really enthused about leading such a young team of professionals to create something new," said Rastogi.

Founded by advertising old hand and former chief operating officer at DDB Mudra, Bose in 2015, The Social Street offers solutions across retail, shopper, events, promotions, activations, sports marketing, media, digital, content and creative consultancy.