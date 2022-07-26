Thums Up launches new campaign around India’s 75th independence year

Tish Condeno, senior director, sparkling flavors category for Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “This year, we celebrate 75 resilient years of India’s Independence, with a special ‘Palat De’ campaign about the many hands that have been building India. We are proud to partner with multiple inspiring individuals from India who have made the country immensely proud over the years – Ganguly, Lekhara, and Zareen, among many others."