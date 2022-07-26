Thums Up launches new campaign around India’s 75th independence year

Thums Up launches new campaign around India’s 75th independence year2 min read . 11:29 AM IST
- The brand, as part of the campaign, will also unveil six short films promoted on digital media encompassing the iconic journey India has had
NEW DELHI: Coca-Cola India-owned Thums Up has launched a new campaign commemorating 75 years of India’s independence. The campaign ‘Har Haath Toofan’ will be an ode to inspirational people of India.
NEW DELHI: Coca-Cola India-owned Thums Up has launched a new campaign commemorating 75 years of India’s independence. The campaign ‘Har Haath Toofan’ will be an ode to inspirational people of India.
Thums Up aims to evoke patriotism among citizens through the campaign's animated storytelling.
Thums Up aims to evoke patriotism among citizens through the campaign's animated storytelling.
The campaign will adopt a 360-degree marketing approach, with multiple touchpoints including television, digital, print and unique OOH, in the run-up to the Independence Day. The brand, as part of the campaign, will also unveil six short films promoted on digital media encompassing the iconic journey India has had.
The campaign features stories of athletes like Sourav Ganguly, former Indian national cricket team captain and current president of BCCI. It features Avani Lekhara, first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, firing her way to the top, despite losing her legs in an accident when she was 11.
It also captures the story of Nikhat Zareen, Indian boxer and IBA Women’s World Boxing 2022 gold medalist, who became a world champion in the sport, traditionally considered a male bastion.
The campaign by the brand is an extension under its ‘Palat De’ campaign, which was initially unveiled last year during its worldwide partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.
Tish Condeno, senior director, sparkling flavors category for Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia said, “This year, we celebrate 75 resilient years of India’s Independence, with a special ‘Palat De’ campaign about the many hands that have been building India. We are proud to partner with multiple inspiring individuals from India who have made the country immensely proud over the years – Ganguly, Lekhara, and Zareen, among many others."
Sourav Ganguly said, “I am elated to be a part of this new campaign which beautifully marks the celebration of India’s 75 years of independence."
The film has been conceptualised by Ogilvy. Ritu Sharda, Ogilvy's chief creative officer for India-North, said, “On this occasion of 75 years of Independence, we’re proud to transform this hand to the many hands that are Toofani. And it comes together beautifully in our campaign ‘Har Haath Toofan’."
Economic policy think tank ICRIER said the size of the soft beverages market was estimated at ₹671 billion ( ₹67,100 crore) in 2019, w