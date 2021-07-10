NEW DELHI: Detergent brand Tide, owned P&G India, has launched a new campaign which focuses on how lockdowns have brought many families together under one roof, resulting in an increase in household chores. This adds up over time and has a big impact on one's personal time with loved ones.

The campaign #TideforTime is the story of a grandmother visiting her family. Throughout her stay, she notices her granddaughter spending time by herself, trying to seek her parents time and attention because her parents are caught up in either office or household chores. After she returns from her visit, the grandmother drives the realisation for the family that the granddaughter misses spending time with her parents. She reiterates that time is most valuable when spent on what’s really important, urging them to make more time for with their child.

The film has resonated with netizens garnering over 7.5 million views on brand's official YouTube channel. It is also being promoted across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

A recently survey on 800 respondents across 12 cities by Toluna in partnership with Tide revealed that 94% parents agree that family time together is important for a child’s growth while 80% think their parents feel lonely because they are not able to talk to them enough. Around 83% women believe they would have been able to take care of their health of they had 30 more minutes in a day.

Tide is also showing the way by highlighting simple ways in which families can make time. For instance, the brand claims that Tide can provide superior cleaning in the soak or machine itself, resulting in lesser laundry time. This time that is saved, can be leveraged for what’s important to people – be it spending time with family, friends, pursuing their passion, honing a hobby.

Sharat Verma, chief marketing officer, P&G India and vice president, fabric care said that during covid, all of us have been limited to the confines of home. However, this physical proximity has not necessarily led to stronger emotional connection.

"With #TideForTime, our endeavor is to bring to light a pertinent question, rendered even more important in the current context – ‘Are we spending our time on what’s really important?’. We also realize that families spend around 300 hours every year doing laundry. This is also a reminder that by putting Tide to work and letting it deliver its superior cleaning, we can make some time for our lives and spend it on what we truly value," he added.

