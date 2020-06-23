Tide India appoints actor Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador

NEW DELHI: Fabric care brand, Tide, has appointed actor Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador for India. As part of the partnership, Tide launched the first advertisement featuring the actor for its Tide Ultra variant designed for washing machine. The brand is owned by US-based Proctor & Gamble.

Launched in India in 2000, Tide, which has always had witty and humorous ads with surprising whiteness added to laundry chores, is quintessentially Indian and found the perfect fit in Khurrana, the company said in a statement.

The actor is known for playing relatable roles of middle-class Indian male in several films including Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Badhaai Ho, Bala, among others.

In line with his characters, the first advertisement, already live, sees Khurrana play a modern husband cooking for his wife and soiling his clothes in the process, which only Tide can help clean up. Khurrana also plays the wife in the commercial.

“Tide is an iconic power brand whose values resonated with me," Khurrana said in a statement. “I have loved watching the witty Tide ads all these years. For my first advertisement with the brand, we came together and tried to push the envelope, attempting something unique and engaging."

Khurrana will be seen in a series of advertisements across television, digital and other mediums playing different members of the same family for Tide.

Khurrana ranked 10th in the 2019 Duff & Phelps celebrity brand valuation report, with a total brand value of $ 40.3 million. He endorsed 17 brands at last count including Godrej Security Solutions, Urban Company, Titan Eyeplus eyewear and Magicbricks, among others.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via