Toyota appoints Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador for Urban Cruiser

NEW DELHI : Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), on Thursday, announced the appointment of actor Ayushmann Khurrana as the brand ambassador for the soon-to-be launched SUV model Urban Cruiser ahead of the festive season. The one-year long partnership will see the actor appearing in an advertising campaign for Urban Cruiser across media platforms including television, digital and print.

The company, in a statement, said that Khurrana is a personality that embodies the core value of the Toyota Urban Cruiser’s attributes of being unconventional yet aspirational. Having made his mark at a young age, the 36-year-old actor is known for his bold and experimental film choices which include topics like sperm donation (Vicky Donor), premature balding (Bala) and caste system (Article 15).

Naveen Soni, senior vice-president, sales and service, TKM, said that Ayushmann Khurrana is an exemplar of a self-made actor, someone who is extremely versatile and respected by critics and audience alike.

"We are confident that with this association, we will be able to connect with the customers, especially the young, across the nook and corners of the country. The new Urban Cruiser is an offering for those who aspire to own a SUV at an early stage in their lives," he added.

This will be a part of TKM’s overall marketing strategy for this year, aimed at making brand Toyota more relevant to young consumers. The core messaging of the campaign will be around respect and how it must be earned.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via