Traditional advertising to account for Rs62,000 crore in 2023: Report
- The report noted that of the entire traditional pie, television will occupy the largest share of 32%, at about Rs33,500 crore, followed by spends on print -- ₹20,133 crore or 19% of all ad spends
NEW DELHI : Even as digital advertising is fast outpacing traditional advertising, this year, the advertising spends on traditional media are expected to reach close to ₹62,000 crore, depicting an increase of 10% over last year, said a new forecast by homegrown media agency network, Madison.
