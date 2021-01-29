Travel firms launch ad campaigns to promote domestic tourism

With international travel still restricted, travel firms are pushing Indian destinations in their new ads. MakeMyTrip has launched 'My India' campaign nudging travellers to explore the lesser-known destinations across the country.

“When we travel within India, we don’t just return with memories but often with awe, pride and a sense of gratitude for the diverse and incredible travel experiences that India as a travel wonderland has to offer. That’s the emotion we hope to bring alive through #MyIndia, where we will create conversations on the best that India has to offer," said Sunil Suresh, group chief marketing officer at MakeMyTrip.

The online travel agent has also brought celebrities such as Ajinkya Rahane (Maharashtra), Pankaj Tripathi (Bihar), Guru Randhawa (Punjab), Mary Kom (Manipur), and Sunil Chetri (Karnataka) among others who will be rooting for their respective home states on social media. Additionally, these influencers will invite users to participate in MakeMyTrip’s travel contest.

Tour operator Thomas Cook, meanwhile, is running India Holiday Festival offering discounts on local travel packages. It is promoting travel experience similar to popular international tourist spots, for instance, Alleppey in Kerala is likened to Venice. It is using digital video content across YouTube, Instagram and Facebook along with print campaigns.

"... we wanted to create curiosity and help showcase that some popular Indian destinations offer a similar, if not better experience, as compared to the most sought-after international counterparts," said Rajeev Kale, president & country head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. “In the face of limited international border reopening, we wanted to showcase the spectacular beauty available in our own country, as great alternatives to choose from while highlighting its diversity."

SOTC and Thomas Cook Ltd's Second Holiday Readiness Report released in December 2020 said that 52% of respondents are likely to take a domestic holiday. Preferred destinations in India include Goa (38%); Himachal Pradesh (29%); Ladakh & Kerala (20%); North East (19%), Kashmir & Andamans (15%).

"There is an expected rise of local tourism, offbeat places, wildlife tours. Demand has similarly increased for 'drivecations' and rural getaways to experience the local culture. Millennials wish to explore the unknown and are keen to escape the city life for more glocal experiences," said Daniel D’souza, president & country head, Leisure, SOTC Travel.

Budget hospitality chain OYO Hotels & Homes has released a new digital video #ChalRegistaanJaayoRe which urges travellers to go and explore ‘registaan’ (desert destinations such as Rajasthan). Earlier, the firm released two films ‘Chal Pahad’ when the mountains opened up for tourists followed by ‘Chal Beach Chalein’ film.

"OYO’s traffic often tails off a bit after the New Year by the third or fourth week of January. But this January, we saw growth as opposed to a dip in demand and we expect this momentum to continue throughout the year. Naturally, we kickstarted with the ‘Registaan Jaayo Re’ campaign," Mayur Hola, head of global brand - OYO Hotels & Homes.

Hola also added that work from home (WFH) also allows folks to take ‘workcations’ from anywhere and anytime. "For working parents, they don’t necessarily have to wait for summer vacations to take that much-needed break anymore," he added.

