Advertising volumes on television saw a rebound of 43% in January to June 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020, which had contracted by 15% versus 2019. However, despite the sharp increase in TV ad volumes in Jan to June 2021, the number of advertisers and brands remained lower than in the first half of 2019. These are findings from the half-yearly report by AdEx India, a division of TAM Media Research.

In 2020, the year that saw a stringent nationwide lockdown being imposed at the end of March, television ad volumes recovered with sharp rise of 41% in June over May as restrictions eased.

TV ad volumes had seen a sharp drop of 31% during March to May 2020 over the same period in 2019 due to the covid-19 pandemic. During the festive season lasting from October to December 2020, ad volumes on TV recovered with a notable 74% growth over March to May.

The country saw a severe second covid wave between mid April and end of May that impacted advertising again. While the month of June 2021 alone registered a drop of 8% in television ad volumes over May, due to the impact of the second wave, the food and beverages sector had the largest ad volume share at 21% share between January and June 2021. This was followed by personal care and personal hygiene category with 20% share which had also ranked at number one in the January to June 2020 period. Toilet or floor cleaners were among categories which saw the highest increase in ad volumes, growing by two times, followed by milk beverages with 69% growth during the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

Among the top programme genres preferred by advertisers were feature films at number one, news bulletins at number two and film songs at number three position. These three genres together covered 57% of the TV ad volume in Jan-June 2021, the report said.

