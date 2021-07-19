TV ad volumes rebound by 43% in first half of 2021: TAM

The country saw a severe second covid wave between mid April and end of May that impacted advertising again. While the month of June 2021 alone registered a drop of 8% in television ad volumes over May, due to the impact of the second wave, the food and beverages sector had the largest ad volume share at 21% share between January and June 2021. This was followed by personal care and personal hygiene category with 20% share which had also ranked at number one in the January to June 2020 period. Toilet or floor cleaners were among categories which saw the highest increase in ad volumes, growing by two times, followed by milk beverages with 69% growth during the first half of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

