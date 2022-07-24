TV Ad volumes soar 2 folds in May 2022

NEW DELHI :The overall ad volumes on TV grew by 73% and two times during May 2021 and May2022 respectively compared to May 2020. All weeks in May 2022 witnessed ad volume growth compared to the average of same week in May 2021, a new report by TAM AdEx found. TAM Media Research is a firm that measures media. AdEx India, the AIS (Advertising Information System) division of TAM Media Research.The report said that the fourth week in May 2022 witnessed highest ad volume growth compared to the average of four weeks of May 2021. The company said the figures are based on secondages for TV; commercial advertisements only; excluding promos and social ads.In May 21-22, the total number of categories, advertisers and brands increased steadily compared to May 2020. The counts of brands this year increased to over 3800 from 2710 in 2020. The advertisers increased from 1835 to over 2415 from May 2020 to this year. Toilet soaps and toilet and floor cleaners maintained top two positions during May 2022 of the categories of advertisements with 4% share each. In January of this year, three new categories entered the top 10 list which were aerated soft drinks, tea and retail outlets - jewellers.

