TV is far from dead, still the workhorse of Indian advertising
Gaurav Laghate 6 min read 31 Aug 2025, 03:08 PM IST
Summary
TV penetration is still rising. Time spent is increasing across rural and urban cohorts. Gen Z is watching more, not less. And yet, in marketing conversations, TV is too often framed as a legacy medium on borrowed time. Why?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: TV is dying. This is perhaps the most enduring cliché in the media and entertainment industry. Yet, the medium persists.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story