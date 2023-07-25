Twitter turning into X is set to kill billions in brand value3 min read 25 Jul 2023, 09:06 AM IST
Elon Musk announced plans to change Twitter's name to ‘X’ and eliminate the bird logo, wiping out $4-20 billion in value. Analysts call it a mistake
It’s rare for corporate brands to become so intertwined with everyday conversation that they become verbs. It’s rarer still for the owner of such a brand to announce plans to intentionally destroy it.
