UAE healthcare firm Burjeel Holdings appoints Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador
- This partnership is the first healthcare ambassador role for the actor
NEW DELHI :Burjeel Holdings, a private healthcare services provider in the MENA region has signed Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as its new brand ambassador. The company is owned by UAE-based Indian entrepreneur Shamsheer Vayalil.
The compamy, which launched in 2007 operates 39 hospitals and medical centers across the region, and hopes to leverage the popularity and credibility of the actor internationally as it connects with an increasing number of people travelling to the UAE for their medical needs and also expands its global research partnerships while growing its operations across the GCC.
The actor will appear in a multi-platform advertising campaign in the region for the group that will be unveiled in the coming weeks. This will be the actor’s first healthcare ambassador role.
In the past, the actor has also tied up with Dubai’s tourism board to be one its brand ambassadors. But that partnership ended as of early 2022. He was also the first Indian celebrity to have received the UAE golden visa.
“Healthcare is an industry we can all relate to and one we’ve all had experiences with. Visiting Burjeel Medical City was insightful. Meeting employees and witnessing the immense passion and pride they have in their work was humbling. I’m excited to be a part of their story," said Khan.
The company’s founder and CEO Shamsheer Vayalil added, “Shah Rukh Khan embodies excellence and, as a global superstar, has won the hearts of millions across the region. We share a common desire to enrich and transform people’s lives. This partnership reflects our core values and inspires us to keep serving the community through world-class healthcare in the region and beyond."
The company had recently announcement its planned expand into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with its Ministry of Investment, which will see it seek opportunities to invest up to USD $1 billion in the Kingdom by 2030.
The actor ranked number 12 in a recent Duff & Phelps A Kroll Business report with a brand value of $46.3 million in the year 2021. The report titled ‘Digital Acceleration 2.0 Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2021’ which came out in early 2022, said the actor had slipped from his 4th rank in 2020.