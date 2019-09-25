New Delhi: Cab hailing app Uber, in its latest campaign, has a clear agenda of convincing users that it is doing enough to ensure that their trips are safe. Made by advertising agency Ogilvy India, the ‘Safety Never Stops’ television spot mimics an airline announcement while featuring an Uber driver who is shown carefully explaining the safety features to the viewers.

The features include call anonymisation to protect the privacy of riders; comprehensive background checks of drivers; reminders to Check Your Ride before boarding; Share Trip for your peace of mind; 24/7 Safety Helpline for any urgent assistance during the trip; and insurance for riders.

Noting that India is a significant market with over a billion rides combined in India and South Asia, Pavan Vaish, head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia, said safety is at the core of what they do as a platform. “Over the last few years we have made many investments in our process and technology in order to enhance safety on our platform. Uber should be the safest transport choice available to riders. Over last 18 months, we have added interesting cutting edge safety feature. We want the awareness level of riders (existing and potential ones)," he added.

During the campaign, Uber will reach out to its consumers through a 360 degree amplification plan covering print, radio, digital, social and other channels to ensure greater awareness of its safety features. Apart from India, this two-month long campaign is also being promoted across Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Sonal Dabral, chief creative officer, Ogilvy Asia Pacific (APAC), said, “Like always it has been a pleasure to partner with Uber for one more important campaign- “Safety Never Stops". It’s a serious message so the campaign was conceptualised using the metaphor of an airline safety briefing. Also because the number of pioneering and innovative safety features Uber has launched for rider safety could rival the safety features of any airline. We hope it acts as a friendly reminder to consumers of the existence of these features so that if they ever need to use them, they have no doubt."

Uber, which brought Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli on board in March last year, has tweaked its advertising strategy to create an aspirational alternative to private vehicle ownership for India. Its first ad featured Kohli highlighting how millions of Indians beat the odds and push hard to progress in life. Titled ‘Badhtein Chalein’, the second big ad spot features Kohli talking about the experiences of Uber drivers who are doing well in life. It has also made a big advertising splash during ICC World Cup earlier this year.