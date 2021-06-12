New Delhi: Amul, the dairy brand known for its light-hearted billboard and digital ads on topical issues, has released a quirky campaign marking the start of the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship, which begins on 12 June.

The latest ad, created by Amul and its advertising agency daCunha Communications, features its mascot Amul girl playing football with a buttered toast in her hand. It reads ‘Yaaro and Euro ke saath, Amul: Bread Ka Goal’, cleverly bringing out the brand’s message that only Amul butter goes well with toast.

RS Sodhi, managing director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd that sells Amul branded products took to Twitter to unveil the ad, stating “Amul Topical: The 2020 UEFA European Football Championship gets underway.’

The campaign being promoted across digital platforms has garnered a lot of interest among netizens.

There’s high interest among football fans as the 16th edition of UEFA Euro 2020 returns after being postponed last year due to the pandemic.

The popular tournament, that starts with a match between Italy and Turkey, will have 51 games played over 30 days. It will be held in 11 cities across Europe featuring 24 teams. The finals will be held on 12 July in Wembley Stadium, London.

Fans in India will be able to watch the live telecast across Sony Ten and Sony Six channels as well as on the network’s over-the-top video streaming platform SonyLiv. The broadcaster said it will telecast UEFA EURO 2020 in six languages including English, Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

The tournament was originally scheduled from 12 June to 12 July, 2020. It was, however, postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic and rescheduled for 12 June to 12 July, 2021. The tournament continues to retain the same name “UEFA Euro 2020".

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.