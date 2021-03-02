Highlighting that failure can be a fuel for success, edtech firm Unacademy has launched a new film titled ‘The Greatest Lesson' featuring cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. The film celebrates the ‘never give up’ spirit by commemorating some of the most challenging times of the veteran cricketer’s career and his subsequent triumphs.

Created by advertising agency Lowe Lintas, the film is a montage of key moments of multiple matches where Tendulkar has played. It begins with a shot of the Master Blaster (Tendulkar) as he walks out onto the field and former pace Pakistani bowler Shoaib Akhtar gets ready to bowl. A few frames later, Akhtar is seen hurtling down the pitch in his trademark style as Tendulkar takes guard. The film then cuts to Tendulkar’s ODI debut in 1989, when he was dismissed on a duck on the second ball he faced.

From there on, the film depicts some of the cricketer’s most notable dismissals including the ‘shoulder before wicket’ incident against Australia at Adelaide in 1999, and former umpire Steve Bucknor’s erroneous dismissal of the cricketer at Gabba in 2003. The disappointment of the fans and the consternation on Tendulkar’s face is palpable as the film progresses till it reaches a crescendo and the screen changes to read, ‘Failure. The fuel of champions.’

Thereon, the narrative changes as the film journeys through some of Tendulkar’s most momentous comebacks that made him one of the greatest cricketers in the history of the game, earning him the sobriquet, ‘God of Cricket.’

"Sachin has never been shown in this way. His determination, perseverance and hardwork behind the glorified 2.5 decades of sporting career is not highlighted enough. The intent behind this film is to motivate and inspire students and take a leaf out of Sachin's great cricket journey and stay focussed towards their goals," said Karan Shroff, chief marketing officer, Unacademy.

The campaign, targetted at students between 14 and 32 years, will be promoted across YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The new film is a part of Unacademy strategic partnership with Tendulkar where he has made an undisclosed amount of investment in the company coming on board as brand ambassador. As part of the deal, he will share his life lessons, mentoring Unacademy learners through a series of live interactive classes, which will be available free of cost. Unacademy is also working on a deeper content-led integration with Sachin in the sports learning category. The details of this integration will be unveiled in the next few months.

