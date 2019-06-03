UrbanClap appoints Kriti Sanon as brand ambassador for beauty vertical

New Delhi: UrbanClap, digital home services platform, on Monday announced that it has appointed Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon as its brand ambassador for the beauty vertical. Sanon joins actor Ayushmann Khurrana who endorses UrbanClap’s air conditioning repair services.

The actor features in a new television campaign called ‘Smart Salon’ which promotes the at home beauty services which includes skin-care, hair-care, makeup, spa, massage and men’s grooming services.

In the ad , Sanon features as a daughter who pokes fun at her mother (played by actor Ayesha Raza) for her old-fashioned ways, urging her to try UrbanClap’s smart salon services. The campaign will see the launch of three short videos featuring Kriti Sanon and Ayesha Raza debunking some of the most common perceptions that women have regarding home salon services such as mess created at home, untrained beauticians or high costs attached for the services.

“Beauty is a key vertical for UrbanClap and we have seen an overwhelming response from customers for the salon and spa services we offer at home. The new Smart Salon campaign talks about how busy women of today can avail reliable and affordable beauty services at home through UrbanClap," said Varun Khaitan, co-founder, UrbanClap.

The campaign will be promoted across television and digital platforms to build a high recall for their at home salon services. With summers being the harshest season, UrbanClap is urging women to make smart choices and book on the platform for their beauty, wellness and grooming services at home. The beauty services are currently available in 10 cities with more than 6,000 partners associated with the platform.

UrbanClap adds to the overall endorsement portfolio of Sanon which includes more than 15 brand deals including shoe brand Bata India, home appliances firm Whirlpool, Dabur’s skincare brand Fem, global cosmetic firm Faces Canada and Swagat Infrastructure among others.