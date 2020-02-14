New Delhi: Going beyond the clichéd flowers and chocolates related ads, a clutch of companies are documenting the changing gender and sexual stereotypes in new-age relationships through their Valentine’s Day campaigns.

Among them are watch, jewellery and accessories maker Titan, dating app Tinder India, music channel MTV and male grooming brand The Man Company. Advertisements from these brands not only highlight relationships of LGBT couples but also subtly convey the message of inclusivity and equal rights to choose one’s partner.

“As you can see in all the videos, the same-sex couples are fitted in effortlessly into the storylines. While people and their mindsets have changed over the years, you can clearly see that even the visual representation of the community has transformed. The representation is more accepting and natural than gimmicky" said Adrine D’ mello, creative director at digital marketing firm Monk Media Network.

Titan Ltd-owned perfume brand Skinn’s digital campaign ‘It’s A Date’ features a young man gifting a young woman, who happens to be his flatmate, with a set of Skinn perfumes gift set and urges her to give him privacy as he’s inviting his boyfriend for a date.

“The film is a progressive take by the brand to not limit love to certain boxes and boundaries," said Ankit Kasliwal, marketing head - fragrances, Titan Company Limited.

Tinder India’s new video film shows two women on a date. MTV India Valentine’s Day special campaign features couples from all genders including same sex couples. The brand film features couples from all walks of life engage in everyday arguments and conversations, something as relatable as couples fighting over eating on the bed or ordering food from outside only to prove that problems are as necessary to love as love is to life.

Meanwhile, male grooming brand The Man Company campaign #ForAllKindsOfLove talks about body positivity among men but also ensures that gay couples find a spot in the ad promoting inclusivity.

“Even our last year’s Valentine’s Day campaign focused on inclusivity whether it was about featuring gay or interfaith couples. This time we have given it a body positive twist as well. We are building an inclusive brand which is above ones sexual preference and that’s why the tagline ‘The Gentleman in you’ and we would like to stick to it," said Hitesh Dhingra, founder and managing director, The Man Company.

According to Shobhit Mathur, national creative director at advertising agency Hakuhodo India, Indian society has witnessed a massive change in the last decade.

“Millennials are becoming non-judgmental. With increasing number of nuclear families the focus of people is on their immediate family instead of discussing other peoples’ lives. To respect an individual’s choice is slowly becoming most important thing. Brands, however, have to be cautious about not becoming preachy and avoid stereotyping at all costs while featuring gay couples," he added.

Share Via